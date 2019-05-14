Pet of the Week

Shilo is a sweet boy with a lot of charm, according to officials with the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.

He is a 2-year-old, large size, charcoal and white pit bull/terrier mix.

Shilo is friendly and has such a happy personality. He loves to have fun and is looking for a friend to take him on long walks or hikes.

Shilo lived with a small dog and is playful with other dogs but he’s just as content to do his own thing.

He knows some commands, is house-trained and loves car rides. Shilo needs a home with a fenced yard so he can enjoy time outside while remaining safe.

Stop by the shelter and see why this special guy is so deserving of a forever home.

His adoption fee is $125.

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.