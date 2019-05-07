Photo exhibit highlights Native life

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

During the month of May, Waterville Library is home to a photo exhibit depicting Native Americans from past and present.

The exhibit, called “Beyond the Frame: To Be Native,” is a commemoration of the 150th birthday of Edward S. Curtis, a photographer who documented Native American life in his day. Curtis’ photos are a part of the exhibit, along with modern photos taken by Sharon Grainger.

“Beyond the Frame” is a community effort to look back at Curtis’ photos and then to look beyond them to get a picture of Native life today.

The “Beyond the Frame” effort was accompanied by events that occurred around the area beginning in the fall of 2018. The remaining event will be a booth entitled “A Year of Beyond the Frame in North Central Washington” held July 4 during the Methow Arts Festival at Twisp River Park.

The exhibit was supported by partner organizations including the Icicle Creek Center for the Performing Arts, the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, the North Central Regional Library system, the Wenatchee River Salmon Festival, Methow Arts Alliance, Gallery One Ellensburg and the Moses Lake Museum & Cultural Center.