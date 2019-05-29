Shocker baseball honors senior team members

By Owen Drew

Contributing Writer

The Waterville-Mansfield baseball team honored their seniors on April 29 before their game with Lake Roosevelt. The six seniors were recognized for their contributions to their team and shared their plans for the future.

Marco Keech, in his first year on the baseball team, played in the outfield. He stole 5 bases and scored 3 runs for the season. After graduation, Keech will be attending the Institute of Culinary Education in New York where he will pursue a degree in culinary arts.

Jordan Draper, also playing in his first year, saw time in right field and first base. He hit 4 doubles, scored 6 runs, accounted for 5 RBIs and stole 10 bases for the season. Draper will be attending Wenatchee Valley College working towards a degree in communications.

Mac Van Lith served as a senior captain, helping to coach the team’s younger players. Van Lith will be attending Washington State University this fall where he hopes to achieve a degree in the health care field.

Colin Poppie, a four-year member of the team, played first base and was pitcher. For the year, he had a .562 OBP (On Base Percentage) while stealing 6 bases. Poppie will attend Washington State University, where he will study business and hopes to walk on to the football team.

Cody DeShazer, also a four-year team member, played third base and was pitcher. His season was cut short due to an injury against Pateros. For the season, he accounted for 4 RBIs, scored 3 runs and slugged a triple. DeShazer will attend Eastern Gateway Community College and wants to major in informational technology.

Travis Prey, another four-year team member, played left field, center field and was pitcher. For the season, he had 10 RBIs, scored 12 runs, was second on the team with a .364 batting average, led the team with a .571 OBP and paced the team with two complete games as a pitcher. Travis finished the regular season second in the state on the MaxPreps reporting system with 30 stolen bases, finishing just one behind teammate Gannon Gormley for the state lead. After graduation, Prey will attend Wenatchee Valley College for two years then transfer to Eastern Washington University where he plans to obtain a degree in criminal forensics and toxicology.

The Shocker baseball team thanks these six seniors for their commitment to the team and for sharing their knowledge with the team’s younger players. The seniors’ commitment to exhibiting high standards for teamwork, leadership and character suggest that they will be successful in whatever they choose to pursue.

Owen Drew is the Shocker boys baseball coach.