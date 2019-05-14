Shocker boys end season; girls move to league tourney

Waterville/Mansfield’s boys played Manson and Bridgeport, and the girls played Manson in CW2BL play.

The Shocker boys were on the road to face the Manson Trojans on May 7.

The Trojans came out on top, 7-2, in 7 innings.

“Our team played a solid game against a solid team that has already qualified for the postseason,” said coach Owen Drew. “This is the type of game that can help give us confidence for next year.”

Waterville/Mansfield statistics included Travis Prey with 1 hit, 1 run, 1 walk and 2 stolen bases; Gannon Gormley with 1 hit, 1 run, 2 walks and 3 stolen bases; Jack Katovich with 2 hits and 1 stolen base; and Trevor Moore with 1 hit. Tristen Marden pitched 5 innings, giving up 4 earned runs and striking out 8. Travis Prey pitched 1 inning, giving up 1 earned run and striking out 1.

The Shockers ended their season on a positive note with a 16-5 win over Bridgeport in 5 innings on May 10.

“This game was a great way to end the season, giving us momentum for next year,” Drew said. “Several of our players had season-best performances. Senior Travis Prey ended his high school career with an exclamation mark, going 4 for 4 along with 6 RBIs, 7 steals, a complete-game win pitching, and a walk and triple to end the game.”

Shocker statistics included Gannon Gormley with 1 hit, 3 runs and 5 stolen bases; Travis Prey with 4 hits, 2 runs and 7 stolen bases; Tristen Marden with 2 hits, 1 run, 1 walk and 1 stolen base; Colin Poppie with 1 stolen base; Marco Keech with 1 run and 2 stolen bases; Gavin Haight with 1 hit, 2 runs, 2 walks and 3 stolen bases; Jack Katovich with 1 hit, 1 run, 1 walk and 2 stolen bases; Jordan Draper with 3 hits, 2 runs and 4 stolen bases; Trevor Moore with 1 run, 1 walk and 2 stolen bases; and Braydon Murison with 3 runs, 3 walks and 3 stolen bases. Travis Prey went five innings on the mound, giving up 2 earned runs and fanning 7.

The Shocker girls on May 7 closed out their regular season in a big way with Manson overtaking the Trojans, 16-3.

“We had great defense, great pitching and our bats were firing,” said coach Ruben Salcido.

Shocker statistics included Ella Osborne with 3 hits, 3 runs and 1 walk; McKenna Gurnard with 2 hits, 3 runs and 3 RBI; Codee Reid with 3 hits, 3 runs and 3 RBI; Ariana Salcido with 2 hits, 2 runs, 1 homerun, 4 RBI and 2 walks; Eliana Silva with 2 hits, 1 run and 2 RBI; Harlie Zones with 1 hit, 1 run, 2 RBI and a walk; Bailey Viebrock with 1 hit, 1 run and 2 RBI; Macy Cory with 1 hit, 1 run and 1 walk; and Claire Ashley with 2 hits, 1 run, 1 RBI and 1 walk.

The Shocker girls faced Liberty Bell May 14 in their first game of the CW2B League Tournament played at Lake Roosevelt. Results were not available by press time. The top four seeds advance to the 2B 5/6 District Tournament May 18 at the Paul Lauzier Athletic Complex in Moses Lake.