Shocker girls split games in league tourney; conclude season at district

By Linda Barta

Empire Press editor

The Waterville/Mansfield Shocker girls advanced in postseason play at the CW2B League Tournament at Lake Roosevelt on May 14.

First up for the Shockers was Liberty Bell, and the girls defeated the Mountain Lions 10-5 in a loser-out game.

“We were down 5-0 in the fourth inning and roared back,” said coach Ruben Salcido. “We had consistent pitching and our bats woke up in the second half.”

Shocker statistics included Ella Osborne with 3 hits, 3 runs and 1 RBI; McKenna Gurnard with 2 hits, 2 runs and 2 RBI; Codee Reid with 3 hits, 2 runs and 2 RBI; Ariana Salcido with 1 hit, 1 run and 4 RBI; Eliana Silva with 1 hit and 1 RBI; and Macy Cory with 1 run and 1 walk.

Waterville/Mansfield then faced Lake Roosevelt for the second game and lost to the Raider girls, 21-2.

“The first three innings we were there and then it fell apart,” Salcido said. “The hits were minimal.”

Salcido added that “Lake Roosevelt has a pretty good team.”

Shocker statistics included Ella Osborne with 2 runs and 2 walks; McKenna Gurnard with 2 walks; Ariana Salcido with 1 hit and 1 walk; Eliana Silva with 1 hit and 1 walk; Harlie Zones with 1 run and 1 walk; Bailey Viebrock with 1 run and 1 walk; and Jordan Adams with 2 walks.

Tournament play on May 16 was canceled due to inclement weather.

By winning their first game, the Shockers qualified to play in the District 5/6 2B Regional Tournament on May 18 at Paul Lauzier Athletic Complex in Moses Lake. The girls lost their first game to Kittitas, 10-1, and their second game to Liberty Christian, 15-7, ending their season.

The top five teams — Kittitas, Dayton/Waitsburg, Lake Roosevelt, Brewster and Liberty Christian — advanced to the 2B State Tournament May 24-25 at the Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.