Shockers post wins and losses

Shortshop Ella Osborne and pitcher Ariana Salcido in action against the Oroville Hornets in a doubleheader May 2. The Shocker girls won 12-1, 12-10. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville/Mansfield Shockers baseball and softball teams braved a cold afternoon — with rain, sleet and hail — on April 29 against the Lake Roosevelt Raiders.

For the Shocker boys, Travis Prey was the starting pitcher. He pitched one inning giving up 7 hits which one was a home-run, 2 strikeouts, with no walks. Tristen Marden, the relief pitcher, went the rest of the game having 8 strikeouts, giving up 4 walks, 1 home-run and 7 hits. The Shockers were unable to score in the five-inning game and fell to the Raiders, 16-0.

The girls also lost to the hard-hitting Lake Roosevelt team, 12-4. Ella Osborne had 1 hit and scored 1 run; McKenna Gurnard had 1 hit and scored 1 run; Codee Reid had 1 hit; Ariana Salcido had 3 hits; and Harlie Zones and Jordan Adams each scored 1 run on a walk. The Shockers struck out 12 times and drew just 2 walks. The Raiders had 13 hits, 4 walks, and 6 strikeouts.

On May 2, the Waterville/Mansfield girls hosted the Oroville Hornets in a doubleheader.

The Shockers won both games; 12-1, 12-10, with a close-scoring second game.

In the first game, Ella Osborne had 3 hits and scored 3 runs; McKenna Gurnard had 3 hits and scored 3 runs; Codee Reid had 2 hits and scored 2 runs; and Ariana Salcido had 1 hit and scored 1 run. Others scoring were Bailey Viebrock, Macy Corey and Jordan Adams.

In the second game, Osborne had 1 hit and scored 3 runs; Gurnard had 4 hits and scored 3 runs; Reid had 1 home-run and scored 2 other times; Salcido had 3 hits and scored 2 runs; Eliana Silva had 1 hit; Viebrock scored 1 run; and Kiarra Rodriguez had 1 run. Salcido pitched 4 strikeouts in the first game and 5 strikeouts in the second.

On the same day, the Waterville/Mansfield boys traveled to Oroville for a doubleheader with the Hornets. The Shockers won both games, 1-0. No statistics were available.

Results from other games in April for the Shocker boys: Liberty Bell over Waterville/Mansfield in a doubleheader, 25-3 and 15-0, on April 20; Lake Roosevelt over W/M, 7-1, on April 23; Chelan over W/M, 25-2, on April 24; and Pateros over W/M in a doubleheader, 21-8 and 1-0, on April 27.

Results from other games in April for the Shocker girls: Waterville/Mansfield over Liberty Bell in a doubleheader, 17-9 and 13-5, on April 20; Lake Roosevelt over W/M, 6-3, on April 23; Almira/Coulee/Hartline over W/M in a doubleheader, 20-0 and 12-2, on April 25; and W/M split games with Pateros, 13-14 and 14-4, on April 27.