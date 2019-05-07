Town hall meeting to discuss transportation

ROCK ISLAND — The Chelan-Douglas Coalition for Health Improvement will host a May 14 Rides to Work town hall meeting in Rock Island to discuss transportation issues people face in getting around.

The town hall will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Rock Island City Hall, 5 N. Garden Ave.

The focus will be on sharing personal stories and discussing creative solutions for transportation-related issues. The goal of the Chelan-Douglas Rides to Work town hall is to come together as a community to create solutions that increase access to transportation programs and identify resources for workers and job-seekers.

Free food and refreshments will be provided.

Participants are encouraged to fill out an online survey about transportation. It may be accessed at surveymonkey.com/r/STBR7ZQ in English, and surveymonkey.com/r/WJK6C2H in Spanish. The survey will be open through the end of the month.

For more information, contact Kelsey Gust at kelsey.gust@cc-ahp.com, or Tanya Gleason at tanya.gleason@cdhd.wa.gov.