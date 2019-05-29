Waterville/Mansfield girls celebrate a great season

The Waterville/Mansfield Shocker softball team played in the District 5/6 2B Regional Tournament on May 18 at Paul Lauzier Athletic Complex in Moses Lake.

The girls’ first game was with the Kittitas Coyotes. The Shockers lost, 10-1. The Coyotes had 16 hits, 3 strikeouts and 1 walk. The Shockers had 6 hits, 12 strikeouts and 1 walk. Shocker statistics included Ella Osborne, 1 hit; McKenna Gurnard, 1 hit; Ariana Salcido, 2 hits; Codee Reid, 1 hit; and Bailey Viebrock, 1 hit.

The second game for the Shockers was against the Liberty Christian Patriots of Richland. The Patriots won, 15-7, which ended the season for Waterville/Mansfield. Liberty Christian had 21 hits, 7 strikeouts and 2 walks. Waterville/Mansfield had 8 hits, 8 strikeouts and 7 walks. Shocker statistics were Ariana Salcido, 3 hits; Codee Reid, 2 hits; Bailey Viebrock, 2 hits; and Eliana Silva, 1 hit.

The girls had a good season, taking fourth place in the CWB-2B conference. Conference standings were Lake Roosevelt, 15-1; Brewster, 15-1; Tonasket, 12-4; and Waterville/Mansfield, 9-7.

This year’s team had two seniors — Ariana Salcido and Makayla Kelley. They were honored on May 2.

Salcido’s season statistics included a 6.50 batting average, 2 home runs, a 1.29 OBP (On Base Percentage), 139 strikeouts, 31 runs, 44 hits, 13 doubles, 9 triples and 28 RBIs. Following graduation, she plans to work at her family’s car dealership business.

Kelley’s season statistics included a 3.75 batting average, 8 runs, 9 hits, 1 double, 2 triples and 4 RBIs. She played only part of the season due to an injury. Kelley’s future plans are to pursue the field of nursing at Wenatchee Valley College.

“We had a great team,” said coach Ruben Salcido. “We played up to our potential and exceeded it.”