Waterville/Mansfield girls celebrate a great season

Posted by on May 28, 2019 in All Content, Communities, Mansfield, News, Prep Baseball/Softball, Schools, Sports, Waterville | Comments Off on Waterville/Mansfield girls celebrate a great season

The Waterville/Mansfield Shocker softball team played in the District 5/6 2B Regional Tournament on May 18 at Paul Lauzier Athletic Complex in Moses Lake.

The girls’ first game was with the Kittitas Coyotes. The Shockers lost, 10-1. The Coyotes had 16 hits, 3 strikeouts and 1 walk. The Shockers had 6 hits, 12 strikeouts and 1 walk. Shocker statistics included Ella Osborne, 1 hit; McKenna Gurnard, 1 hit; Ariana Salcido, 2 hits; Codee Reid, 1 hit; and Bailey Viebrock, 1 hit.

The second game for the Shockers was against the Liberty Christian Patriots of Richland. The Patriots won, 15-7, which ended the season for Waterville/Mansfield. Liberty Christian had 21 hits, 7 strikeouts and 2 walks. Waterville/Mansfield had 8 hits, 8 strikeouts and 7 walks. Shocker statistics were Ariana Salcido, 3 hits; Codee Reid, 2 hits; Bailey Viebrock, 2 hits; and Eliana Silva, 1 hit.

The girls had a good season, taking fourth place in the CWB-2B conference. Conference standings were Lake Roosevelt, 15-1; Brewster, 15-1; Tonasket, 12-4; and Waterville/Mansfield, 9-7.

This year’s team had two seniors — Ariana Salcido and Makayla Kelley. They were honored on May 2.

Salcido’s season statistics included a 6.50 batting average, 2 home runs, a 1.29 OBP (On Base Percentage), 139 strikeouts, 31 runs, 44 hits, 13 doubles, 9 triples and 28 RBIs. Following graduation, she plans to work at her family’s car dealership business.

Kelley’s season statistics included a 3.75 batting average, 8 runs, 9 hits, 1 double, 2 triples and 4 RBIs. She played only part of the season due to an injury. Kelley’s future plans are to pursue the field of nursing at Wenatchee Valley College.

“We had a great team,” said coach Ruben Salcido. “We played up to our potential and exceeded it.”

 

Senior Ariana Salcido with her parents Ruben and Manthy Salcido. (Provided photo)

 

Senior Makayla Kelley with her grandmother Sharon Kelley. (Provided photo)