Waterville School obtains funding for projects

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville School recently obtained several large grants for improvements, including the construction of a new playground and the replacement of the intercom system. The school has also been able to fund two smaller projects through school and community support. These include adding four new drinking fountains, including bottle-filling stations, and the replacement of the reader board with an electronic reader board.

Waterville School was awarded a $100,000 ADA Playground Grant. The grant will completely replace the playground and will move it to the front of the school. This will allow access for students with disabilities and will increase student safety due to the proximity to the building.

The cost of the playground was initially estimated at over $200,000. These costs were cut by more than half, partly through community involvement for the installation. Work days are tentatively scheduled for May 31 to June 2. Those interested in helping should contact Korene Greenwood at 745-8585.

The school received a $160,000 grant to replace the failing intercom system. The new system, provided by LocalTel, will cover areas of the school grounds not previously covered, thus increasing student safety. The system is scheduled to be completed by June.

The new drinking fountains will replace the fountains currently in place in the elementary school, high school and gym. They were purchased after students voted to use their ASB funds for the project. The funds were donated by the Class of 2019, the Elementary Student Council, the High School ASB and Shocker athletics.

The electronic reader board will be installed through the support of the Waterville Drug-Free Community Coalition, the Shocker Booster Club, Badger Mountain Masonic Lodge, the Waterville Lions Club and district funds.