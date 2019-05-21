Weeds to Watch for in Douglas County: Hoary Alyssum

By Aaron Rosenblum

Foster Creek Conservation District

Weeds to Watch for in Douglas County is a series of articles that provide information on weeds that have been identified as priority species by the Douglas County Cooperative Weed Management Area (CWMA) Steering Committee. The goal of these articles is to enable Douglas County residents to identify these species, know why it is important to control them, and what to do if they find them.

The featured species of this article is hoary alyssum (Berteroa incana). Hoary alyssum is in the CWMA’s highest priority group of species because it is not yet present in Douglas County, but is expected to be in the near future. Early detection and rapid treatment of any new small populations is essential, as hoary alyssum has the potential to become a major issue throughout the county.

Hoary alyssum is commonly found in pastures, rangelands, rights of way, vacant lots and any other waste areas. Plants are found on dry, well drained soils, such as sands and gravel, and are tolerant of hot dry summers. This species thrives in disturbed areas, quickly out-competing native plants and spreading through stressed and degraded sites.

Hoary alyssum is particularly worrisome to livestock owners. Contamination levels of greater than 30 percent can cause severe toxicity or death in horses. All other grazing animals simply reject these plants, which puts greater pressure on palatable species and contributes to hoary alyssum’s continued spread throughout the pasture. Similarly, it reduces wildlife habitat values through the displacement of native and beneficial species.

Hoary alyssum flowers bloom from early spring to late fall. Flowering stems are generally 1 – 3.5 feet tall and produce a cluster of small white blooms at the top. Each flower has four petals that are deeply cleft, giving it the appearance of having eight petals. All surfaces of hoary alyssum are covered with small hairs that give the plant a silver-gray appearance. Seeds are enclosed in small semi-inflated pods that are about 1/4 inch in diameter and ovoid to ellipsoid in shape. The style (female reproductive portion of the flower) is persistent, giving the seed pod a long, skinny appendage on the end. Reproduction is through seed only, and seeds are thought to be spread long distances on vehicles, machinery and in contaminated soil and gravel.

The Douglas County CWMA is offering to assist landowners with the control of priority weed species. Please contact Aaron Rosenblum, Foster Creek Conservation District, at 423-5990 or at arosenblum@fostercreekcd.org for details. More information on the Douglas County CWMA and other priority weed species can be found at fostercreekcd.org/programs/douglas-county-cooperative-weed-management-area/.

Aaron Rosenblum is the natural resource specialist for the Foster Creek Conservation District.