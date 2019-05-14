Youth group holds bingo nightPosted by Empire Press on May 14, 2019 in All Content, Communities, Correspondents, Featured, Karen Larsen, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Youth group holds bingo night
Max Covarrubias and Zephrem-Joseph Haberman check their boards for the most recent call during St. Joseph’s youth group bingo night May 5. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)
By Karen Larsen
Empire Press Correspondent
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waterville hasn’t had an active youth group for a few years, but they’ve got one up and rolling this year.
The youth group participates in the Mass once a month by serving as lectors, singing and saying the intercessory prayers.
They also meet twice a month for food, games and religious instruction. They have done some special activities, like going to a Wenatchee Wild game and sledding together.
On May 5, the group held their first community event — a bingo game night. The event was a fundraiser for youth group activities.
Many parishioners — young and old — attended the game night. The fellowship hall was full of eager players with the occasional “bingo” call. Prizes were awarded for winners.
The event also included a nacho bar.
Those interested in participating in the youth group should contact Marsha Ashley at 670-1801 or Frances Mullen at 707-3347.