Youth group holds bingo night

Max Covarrubias and Zephrem-Joseph Haberman check their boards for the most recent call during St. Joseph’s youth group bingo night May 5. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waterville hasn’t had an active youth group for a few years, but they’ve got one up and rolling this year.

The youth group participates in the Mass once a month by serving as lectors, singing and saying the intercessory prayers.

They also meet twice a month for food, games and religious instruction. They have done some special activities, like going to a Wenatchee Wild game and sledding together.

On May 5, the group held their first community event — a bingo game night. The event was a fundraiser for youth group activities.

Many parishioners — young and old — attended the game night. The fellowship hall was full of eager players with the occasional “bingo” call. Prizes were awarded for winners.

The event also included a nacho bar.

Those interested in participating in the youth group should contact Marsha Ashley at 670-1801 or Frances Mullen at 707-3347.