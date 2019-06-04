Area Genealogy Society meets June 10 Posted by Communities, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Area Genealogy Society meets June 10 Posted by Empire Press on Jun 4, 2019 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society will hold its next monthly meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. June 10 at the Douglas County Fire District 2 meeting room, 377 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee.

WAGS member Susan Rumble will present a program on early day transportation.

The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 782-4046.