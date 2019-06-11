Awards night honors seniors

A catered dinner preceded the Waterville Senior Awards night program on June 4 at the NCW Fairgrounds. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville High School graduating class members, their families and the community gathered for Senior Awards night on June 4 at the NCW Fairgrounds.

The seniors, out of their class funds, organized a dinner catered by Theresa Ruud to kick off the evening, followed by the awards.

The program began with class President Marco Keech leading the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by Principal Tabatha Mires giving out the ASB officer awards. Senior class advisor Kieth Finkbeiner then introduced the senior class officers and handed out the class awards.

Graduating FFA students this year are Ali Mires and Braylen Bromiley. Graduating DECA students are Travis Prey, Colin Poppie and Marco Keech. Special recognition was given to Kyler Borden, who earned his associate of arts degree from Wenatchee Valley College through the Running Start program.

Scholarships were awarded to:

Cithlali Chavez: Lauren Ludeman Memorial, Rowland & Ethel Slusser Jones, LeMaster/Auvil, Confluence Health, Virgil & Pearl Gustin, George F. Wilcox Memorial, Waterville Shockers, Waterville Drug Free Coalition

Cody DeShazer: Wheat Wives, Ralph & Clara Betcher, Virgil & Pearl Gustin

Jordan Draper: Virgil & Pearl Gustin

Augustin Garnica: Orondo Community, Washington Apple Education Foundation (Van Doren Sales), John and Mary Martin, Virgil & Pearl Gustin

Lauren James: Virgil & Pearl Gustin

Angel Lucero: Orondo Community, Virgil & Pearl Gustin

Ali Mires: Western Undergraduate Exchange, WTLC Leader in You, George F. Wilcox Memorial, Lions Club Promise, Lauren Ludeman Memorial, Kellen Bigger Athletic, Virgil & Pearl Gustin, Philomathic Club, PEO, Highline Grain Growers, George Washington Foundation

Anthony Ochoa: Orondo Community, Virgil & Pearl Gustin

Travis Prey: Virgil & Pearl Gustin, LeMaster/Auvil, Rowland & Ethel Slusser Jones, Highline Grain Growers, Wheat Wives, Philomathic Club, United Lutheran, Lions Club Promise

A send-off and words of congratulations were given by Tabatha Mires along with an individual senior recognition presentation.