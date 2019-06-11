Blood drive in Waterville on June 20 Posted by Communities, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Blood drive in Waterville on June 20 Posted by Empire Press on Jun 11, 2019 in All Content

WATERVILLE — The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. June 20 at the Waterville Federated Church, 224 W. Ash St.

The Red Cross has launched the Missing Types campaign to raise awareness for lifesaving blood donations and urges the public to give blood or platelets this summer.

Other upcoming blood drives scheduled in Douglas County are on June 17 from 1:45 to 5:45 p.m. at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th St. N.E. in East Wenatchee; and on June 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wenatchee Valley Mall, 511 Valley Mall Parkway, Suite 200, East Wenatchee.

Donors are encouraged to use the Red Cross RapidPass process to start the process online before scheduling an appointment or planning a walk-in donation.

For more information about RapidPass, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.

To schedule an appointment, call the Red Cross at (800) 733-2767.