Blood drives in June

NCW — The Red Cross urges the public to give blood or platelets this summer.

The following area blood drives are scheduled:

June 20: 1 to 6 p.m., the Federated Church, 224 W. Ash St., Waterville

June 21: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Confluence Health, 820 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee

June 24: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Central Washington Hospital, 1201 S. Miller St., Wenatchee

June 25: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pybus Market, 7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee

June 26: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Mall, 511 Valley Mall Parkway, Suite 200, East Wenatchee

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

Donors are encouraged to use the Red Cross RapidPass process to start the process online before scheduling an appointment or planning a walk-in donation. For more information about RapidPass, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.

To schedule an appointment, call the Red Cross at (800) 733-2767.