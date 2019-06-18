Church says farewell to pastor

The Waterville Federated Church held a potluck luncheon on June 9 in honor of Pastor Seth Normington and his wife Gemma Amendola who are moving to Harrisonburg, Va. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Seth Normington, who has been pastor of the Federated Church since 2016, left June 15 to take a call to pastor a church in Harrisonburg, Va.

The Federated Church held a potluck lunch and farewell celebration for Normington and his wife Gemma Amendola after church on June 9.

Normington said that he enjoyed living and working in Waterville because it is a small community in which people can get involved and make an impact. He added that he enjoyed getting to know the people of Waterville.

Normington served on the Waterville School Board. He was a track coach for middle and high school and he served as the president of the Waterville Main Street Association for the last year and a half.

Amendola has taught at Waterville School since 2017. She started by teaching a kindergarten class and then was hired as the art teacher.

Amendola said that she will be looking for a teaching job in Harrisonburg.

The pastorate of the Federated Church rotates between Baptist, Presbyterian, Methodist and Church of Christ. The church leadership is working with the local Methodist conference to have a new pastor appointed.