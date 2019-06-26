Deadline nearing for Action Health survey participation

EAST WENATCHEE — Action Health Partners are requesting for anyone living, working or commuting to work in Chelan and Douglas counties to take a transportation survey.

If getting to work or a job interview due to transportation has ever been an issue, a survey is available in English at surveymonkey. com/r/NMSGSGG and Spanish at surveymonkey. com/r/WJK6C2H. Surveys will be open through the end of June.

For questions or more information, contact Kelsey Gust at kelsey.gust@cc-ahp.com