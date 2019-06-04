Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

May 24

Orondo, suspicious: Orondo Post Office, there was a report of a subject outside the post office taking photos of people from her vehicle. The same person also took a photo of a mail carrier on McNeil Canyon Road. The subject was contacted. No charges were filed.

May 25

Bridgeport, drugs: a sheriff’s deputy made contact with subjects in a vehicle parked outside a residence. The driver was issued a criminal citation for third-degree driving without a license. A backpack was found in the vehicle and the deputy requested that it be turned over to law enforcement. Since the subjects were known to the deputy, they were released. A search warrant was obtained and narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found inside the backpack. The deputy sent information to the prosecutor’s office to have an arrest warrant issued for the owner of the backpack.

May 26

Rock Island, vehicle theft: 100 block of Rock Island Drive, a vehicle was reported stolen and then was recovered. The circumstances of the theft are under investigation.

May 28

Rock Island, property: a man reported that his Glock 43 9 mm pistol was missing. The man had traveled to Brewster and Yakima on his motorcycle since he had last seen the pistol. He believed he may have left it in George on his way home from Yakima. The pistol was entered as lost on a national database.

May 29

Bridgeport, marine: Chief Joseph Dam, a 14-foot aluminum outboard motor boat was discovered floating unoccupied five miles above Chief Joseph Dam. The truck of the person who owned the boat was parked at a nearby boat launch. A search was conducted by four agencies, but as of May 31 the owner had not been located.