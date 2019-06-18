Flute choir to perform June 27

WENATCHEE — The Columbia River Community Flute Choir will perform from 6 to 7 p.m. June 27 at Pybus Market.

The ensemble is well known for its performances around the Wenatchee area. They will be playing

some American favorites like “Baby Elephant Walk,” “Flight of the Bumble Bee,” “Stars and Stripes Forever” and more.

For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.