Foster Creek Conservation District to meet June 12
Posted by Empire Press on Jun 4, 2019
WATERVILLE — Foster Creek Conservation District will hold a board meeting June 12 at 6 p.m. at the Mansfield Community Hall on Main Street in Mansfield.
For more information, contact District Manager Amanda Ward at 888-6373, or for additional information about the conservation district, visit fostercreekcd.org.