Graduating class attends baccalaureate

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Baccalaureate services were held May 28 at United Lutheran Church for members of Waterville High School’s Class of 2019, their families, friends and the community.

The baccalaureate service is a celebration honoring the graduating seniors of a high school or college. This Christianity-based service is interdenominational.

For this special occasion, the local music group The Proclaiming Brass played the hymns “Joyful, Joyful We Adore Thee” and “Holy, Holy, Holy.” A welcome to the students, parents and guests was given by Rev. James Robinson of United Lutheran Church. Scriptures were read by Michael Grande, a Young Life leader.

The evening?s message was given by Pastor Brooks Beaulaurier of St. Joseph Catholic Church. His message was from Matthew 25:14-30. The lesson to the students ? and to everyone ? was that as God gives us each skills, desires and opportunities, we are to use those gifts to the fullest, and not to disregard them nor fear using them.

Pastor Seth Normington of the Waterville Federated Church gave a closing prayer, blessing and the benediction.