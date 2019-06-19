Graduation for Class of 2019

The Waterville High School Class of 2019 during commencement ceremonies June 8. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Commencement ceremonies honoring the Waterville High School Class of 2019 took place on June 8.

The motto for the 23-member class was: “To be the best, you must be able to handle the worst” (from Wilson Kanadi).

The keynote address was given by Cody Brunner, a former marketing and business teacher and DECA leader at Waterville. Brunner offered some words of wisdom to the class on how to live their lives from this day forward.

He encouraged the graduates to treat those around them with kindness, knowing the impact they can have on others; to try to always see the positives in life; to know that small gestures often times mean the most to others; to enjoy and capture time with family; and finally to enjoy and embrace the finer things in life.

Brunner concluded his address asking each graduate to remember his or her roots at Waterville and always know that “once a Shocker, always a Shocker.”

This year’s salutatorian was Cithlali Chavez. She addressed the class by thanking them for making her feel welcome and included. Valedictorian Ali Mires then spoke noting that the class had grown up together throughout the years at Waterville school and had especially grown closer in the last few years.

This year’s graduates were Errol Ballard, Makayla Barcott-Kelley, Kyler Borden, Braylen Bromiley, Cithlali Chavez Mendoza, Cody DeShazer, Jordan Draper, Agustin Garnica-Saldana, Austin Halvorson, Jaylen Hope, Lauren James, Marco Keech, Angel Lucero, Sara Martinez Brooks, Alexandra “Ali” Mires, Maria Mora-Diaz, Thomas Moser, Tayen Myrbo, Anthony Ochoa Casillas, Colin Poppie, Travis Prey, Tabitha Sherwood and Macquire “Mac” Van Lith.