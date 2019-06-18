Humane Society benefit on June 22

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley Humane Society’s fourth annual “Spay-ghetti and No Balls” fundraising dinner will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. June 22 at Blueberry Hills Farms in Manson.

The menu includes salad, garlic bread, choice of pastas and sauces, pie and ice cream, and featured wines. There will also be a raffle with prizes that include a sky diving session, a winery tour, and an overnight stay at a local resort.

Tickets are $35 per person and are limited.

The benefit will support the Humane Society’s spay and neuter program.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit wenatcheehumane.org/spayghetti19 or stop by the shelter at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave.