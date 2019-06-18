Humane Society benefit on June 22Posted by Empire Press on Jun 18, 2019 in All Content, Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Humane Society benefit on June 22
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley Humane Society’s fourth annual “Spay-ghetti and No Balls” fundraising dinner will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. June 22 at Blueberry Hills Farms in Manson.
The menu includes salad, garlic bread, choice of pastas and sauces, pie and ice cream, and featured wines. There will also be a raffle with prizes that include a sky diving session, a winery tour, and an overnight stay at a local resort.
Tickets are $35 per person and are limited.
The benefit will support the Humane Society’s spay and neuter program.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit wenatcheehumane.org/spayghetti19 or stop by the shelter at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave.