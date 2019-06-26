It’s a day for the dogs on June 29 Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on It’s a day for the dogs on June 29 Posted by Empire Press on Jun 25, 2019 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The focus is on the local canine population with an event just for them. Dog Days: A Family Show is back for another year at the Town Toyota Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 29.

Dog Days is fun and educational for the whole family. Activities will include a kid’s pet clinic, agility training, rally events, vendors and more.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome but they must be on a leash.

Admission is free although some activities will require ticket purchase.

For more information, visit towntoyotacenter.com.