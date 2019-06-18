Learning about foster care

WENATCHEE — Would you like to learn all about foster parenting? A Foster Care Information Fair will be held from noon to 3 p.m. June 22 in the LocalTel Event Center at Pybus Market.

Information will be available about how to become a foster parent, the different types of foster care, adoption from foster care, support services for foster parents and volunteer opportunities in Chelan and Douglas counties. A question and answer panel will take place at 1 p.m.

For more information, contact Hayley Stoebner at (509) 322-1191 or hstoebner@ewu.edu.