Library gears up for an expanded summer program Posted by Communities, Correspondents, Karen Larsen, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Library gears up for an expanded summer program Posted by Empire Press on Jun 11, 2019 in All Content

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

This year’s summer program planned by the Waterville Library includes much more than library programs and reading. It is designed to draw the resources of the community together to provide fun and learning for people of all ages.

One of the new additions this summer is a series of three monthly picnics at the Community Garden with food provided by the Federated Church. The picnics are scheduled to occur on days in which there are other library programs scheduled, so if patrons choose they can enjoy the programs and then walk on over to the garden for the picnic. The picnics are designed for children and their parents or caregivers.

The picnics are scheduled at noon on June 25, July 23 and Aug. 6.

The June 25 picnic is in the middle of two special programs. One is a presentation at 11 a.m. at the library of “The Odyssey” by Book-It Theatre and the other is a 1 p.m. presentation entitled “What About Rocks?” at the Douglas County Museum.

The July 23 picnic follows a 10 a.m. presentation by the Burke Museum called “Dig In” and an 11 a.m. presentation of “What About Rocks?” at the museum.

The Aug. 6 picnic will follow a third “What About Rocks?” presentation at the museum.

Advance registration is required for the picnics. Those interested should sign up at the library.

Other special programs include puppet shows at 1 p.m. July 11 and at 10 a.m. July 30; “The Center of our Universe” by Janet Elvridge at 11 a.m. Aug. 1; the Chelan County PUD at 1 p.m. on Aug. 8; and a musical program entitled “Didgeridoo Down Under” at 3 p.m. Aug. 13.

A presentation at 6 p.m. on July 17 by actress Mich?le LaRue is aimed at an adult audience. The title is “Bedquilts” and the program will include two stories and a lecture based on America’s “Guilded Age.”

There will be two summer movie matinees held at 1 p.m. June 20 and July 18. The movies chosen will be family movies. Titles will be announced closer to the dates.

Craft programs and STEM science activities are scheduled throughout the summer. Dale Loebsack will continue to do clay projects with people in elementary school on up from 1 to 3 p.m. on Fridays.

The library is also offering individual projects for tweens and teens. These include serving as a summer docent at the museum, helping with the library’s bed at the Community Garden, becoming a library volunteer and joining the Waterville photography group.

Preschool/kinder story times will be offered at 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.

There is a kick-off registration for the summer library program from 10 a.m. to noon on June 17. Those interested can sign up then or any time after that. The summer program is for all ages and will include activities and the use of different library services, including nature backpacks, audio books, online services and more. The purpose of the program is to get participants using more of what the library has to offer.

There is also an online program, which people can sign up for at ncrl.org/slp.

There will be a summer library program wrap-up held in Pioneer Park from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 20.

Detailed schedules of all programs are available at the library.