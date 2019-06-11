Mansfield honors graduates

Senior advisor Ric Bayless, far left, with Mansfield School’s 2019 graduating class members, from left, Andrea Lowman, Suzanne Vargas, Michael Robinson, David MacDonald, Orion Smith, Clay Udell, Inessa Martin and Ariana Salcido. (Empire Press photo/Adrienne Douke)

By Adrienne Douke

Empire Press Correspondent

Mansfield School’s 2019 graduates were honored June 1 in ceremonies held at the school gymnasium.

The class motto was “To be old and wise you must first be young and foolish,” from an anonymous source.

The graduating seniors were Andrea Ann Lowman, David Eugene MacDonald, Inessa Martin, Michael Robinson, Ariana Salcido, Orion Smith, Clay Udell and Suzanne Vargas.

The ceremony started with candlelighting by Haley Vargas and Josh Udell.

Retired teacher and music instructor Diana Mickelson played the processional. The national anthem was sung by Andrea Lowman and the invocation was given by Suzanne Vargas.

Principal Shane Bird gave the welcoming address noting that, “These graduates got here because of hard work and perseverance. We would like to congratulate them on their achievements.”

As one class prepared to move on to future endeavors, another class moved up to high school from eighth grade. English teacher Les Lamkin announced promotion for Cali DeFord, Brielle Farrington, Alexa Garcia, Alysha McGraw, Trevor Moore and Jacob Simpson.

Scholarships were announced by Mikia Schmidt, Luke Hall, Braydon Murison, George Murison, Max Murison, Thera Moore, Cassidy Tupling and Ric Bayless.

Continuing education scholarships were awarded to:

James Schroeder: Mansfield Scholars Foundation

Riley Wisdom: Mansfield Lions Club 2018, Mansfield Scholars Foundation, Caleb Powers “Anything is Possible”

Senior scholarships were awarded to:

Inessa Martin: Ray Lillquist Memorial, Mansfield Booster Club

David MacDonald: Caleb Powers “Anything is Possible,” Ray Lillquist Memorial, Mansfield Booster Club, Mansfield Scholars Foundation Academic Achievement, Mansfield Lions Club, Terry Dezellem Memorial, Mansfield Sportsman Club, Mansfield Professional Educators, Marguerite Schmidt Memorial, Highline Grain Growers, George F. Wilcox Memorial, Virgil & Pearl Gustin

Ariana Salcido: Virgil & Pearl Gustin

Shane Bird presented the Principal’s Award to David MacDonald.

Student speeches were given by Ariana Salcido, salutatorian, and David MacDonald, valedictorian, followed by the traditional presentation of the senior slideshow and the reading of the senior prophecy.

Superintendent Mike Messenger presented the certification of graduates, and Ric Bayless announced the senior roll call as the graduates received their diplomas from school board member Cory Moore. The class then posed for a group photo as Bayless announced each graduate to the audience.

The benediction was given by David MacDonald, and the ceremony concluded with the recessional as the graduates went out to receive hugs and have pictures taken with family, friends and faculty.

Andrea Lowman plans to attend Wenatchee Valley College and earn an associate of arts (AA) degree in business. Her goal is to open her own business someday. Her quote: “ A dream is a wish your heart makes” (from Cinderella).

David MacDonald will attend Corban University in Salem, Ore., and major in agribusiness. His goal is to own a goat farm. His quote: “Run wild, live free, love strong, you and me.”

Inessa Martin plans to attend Wenatchee Valley College and earn an AA degree then pursue a degree in arts and sciences. Her quote: “If you don’t like something, change it; if you can’t change it, change your attitude” (from Maya Angelou).

Michael Robinson plans to attend Wenatchee Valley College and earn an AA degree. His quote: “What I do is temporary, what I leave behind is forever” (from Mark Fischbach).

Ariana Salcido will work in her family’s business at Split Rock Auto Sales.

Orion Smith plans to pursue a plumbing apprenticeship in Montana. His quote: “Sometimes you just got to wear your jeans as your jacket.”

Clay Udell plans to attend either Wenatchee Valley College or Perry Technical Institute and earn a certificate in fabrication.

Suzanne Vargas plans to seek employment, then go to cosmetology school to become a make-up artist. Her quote: “What if it doesn’t come true… but what if it does?” (from Amber Scholl).