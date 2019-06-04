Museum open for season

New Douglas County Museum docent Marlaine Peterson, center, shows a meteorite sample to guests John and Judi Cantrell of Cashmere on May 27. (Provided photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The Douglas County Museum opened for the season on May 23 and had a busy Memorial Day weekend.

There are four new docents at the museum this year. Chuck Garrett, Marlaine Peterson, Jenifer Holcomb and Anita Sprauer join docents Peg Schmidt and Diane Petersen. Lori Leming is the museum director.

Also new this year is an antique buggy donated by Gloria Bourton.

Leming said that the staff did some rearranging to get the museum ready for the season, but the major project has been to enter information about the exhibits into the PastPerfect museum software program. When all of the exhibits — including the photos that are on file — are entered into the program, the museum could pay to have an online presence so that people can access information about exhibits from anywhere.

Emily Christiansen and Max Beuter of Seattle were two of the out-of-town guests that came through on May 27.

The couple had been taking a weekend trip through Eastern Washington and stopped at places of interest along the way.

Christiansen said that they especially liked the rock collection, and she personally enjoyed the antique fashion displays and the kitchen and cooking equipment.

She was impressed by the careful labeling of the exhibits.

Beuter said he liked the family poster boards.

“It makes it a lot more personal to see the people who lived here,” Christiansen commented.

Waterville School students have also been visiting the museum as part of their learning about local history, according to Leming. She said that the first- and third- graders had visited the previous week and that the seventh-graders would visit the next week.

The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until Sept. 29. It will also be open on Labor Day (Sept. 2).