Playday a hit in Mansfield

Mansfield Playday egg toss winners were Camren Youngblood and Caleb Wallace. (Empire Press photo/Adrienne Douke)

By Adrienne Douke

Empire Press Correspondent

Mansfield Chamber hosted its Playday event June 7-9.

There’s lots of pride with Mansfield’s annual celebration and this year’s theme was “Deep Roots.”

Playday events included something for everyone with a theatrical production, parade, car show, softball tournament, egg toss, wheat money dig, games, face painting, a bouncy house and live music.

“Each year we work to make it better,” co-organizer and Chamber President Mikia Schmidt said.

The Mansfield Theatricals presented three performances of “The House of Secrets.” The play, written and directed by Diana Mickelson, was held Friday through Sunday.

Saturday kicked off with the parade in the morning and the announcement of the Mansfield Museum Award of Merit to Ward and Nancy Glessner.

Mansfied author Roberta Huston’s book “Hannah’s Independence Day” was chosen for the museum’s book drawing for children.

“I was honored that my book was chosen for the drawing this year,” Huston said. “This is a great tradition. Mansfield treasures its children and youth and the museum reinforces that with the book drawing for the children. I think Mansfield traditions like Playday is one of the many reasons our young people return to raise their children here. Our roots run deep…”

The parade featured dancing horses, floats representing 4-H, FFA and local businesses, classic cars, emergency vehicles and fire trucks.

Split Rock Auto Sales held its grand opening. “We are a family owned business, and we are happy to find our niche in Mansfield with car sales,” owner Ruben Salcido said.

In Blue Stem Park, vendors sold food, handmade jewelry, designer clothes and repurposed items.

After the parade, kids and grown-ups participated in various activities including the Lions Club wheat money dig, gunny sack races, tug-of-war and an egg toss on main street.

There were approximately 20 classic car entries for the Caleb Powers Classic Car Show. Winners were Nevin Schmidt (1970 Chevy Pick-Up), people’s choice; Dale Mills (1961 Corvette), most original; Don “Duck” Murison (1932 Ford), most unique; and Sam Willsey, traveling the furthest.

In the afternoon, the Skiffs tuned up and played country rock and a beer garden was set up.

The Ray Lillquist Memorial Trap Shoot was held at the Sportsman Club on Sunday.

“Playday was once again a success. We are, as always, excited to carry on this Mansfield tradition,” Mansfield Chamber President Mikia Schmidt said. “A big thank you to all of our sponsors and volunteers. Without them, it wouldn’t be possible.”

Mansfield Museum President Darold Wax noted, “This year’s Playday was nonstop fun, we all enjoyed ourselves, and everyone I saw was in a great mood all day. What a wonderful success.”