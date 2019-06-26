Saddle Rockers to play at PybusPosted by Empire Press on Jun 25, 2019 in All Content, Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Saddle Rockers to play at Pybus
WENATCHEE — The local Saddle Rockers band will be at Pybus Market for the next Friday Night Music event on June 28 from 7 to 9 p.m.
The group plays a blend of bluegrass, country swing and vintage rock, and encourages listeners to sing along.
Members are Dave Notter, fiddle; Jac Tiechner, guitar; Bruce McWhirter, guitar; Paul O’Donnell, bass; and Chris Rader, percussion.
There is no cost to attend.
For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.