Scotia Road to perform at PybusPosted by Empire Press on Jun 18, 2019 in All Content, Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Scotia Road to perform at Pybus
WENATCHEE — Scotia Road will perform for the next Friday Night Music event at 7 p.m. June 21.
The four-piece band hails from the backwoods of Northeast Washington and has a rich background in bluegrass, folk and country music. Their lyrics and warm vocal harmonies lead you through fields of Lupine edged with Cottonwoods, through love, farm life and family history.
For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.