Shockers honored at Crimson Awards

Friends and family gathered at the NCW Fairgrounds on May 30 to honor Waterville/Mansfield Shocker athletes at the Crimson Awards. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Crimson Awards, honoring Waterville/Mansfield Shocker athletes for the 2018-2019 school year, was held May 30 at the NCW Fairgrounds Community Center.

The evening began with an Italian dinner followed by the program.

Guest speaker was Heather Jones Messer. Messer is a Shocker alumna, graduating from Waterville High School in 1992.

During her years in Waterville, Messer was active in the sports programs and received many honors. She attributed many of her successes in life to coaches she had in the past who kept her on track and expected only the best from her.

Messer’s address included four personal lessons that she believed helped her and she wanted to share them with the student athletes. The first lesson is that Shocker fans “show-up.” Always be there and remember the colors. The second is that Shockers hustle. Don’t move slow or just watch — hustle and go after the goal. The third is Shockers play big. Don’t be small — share your ideas and thoughts. The fourth is to be selective about taking criticism. Don’t take criticism from someone you would not take advice from.

The program continued with recognition to the girls and boys sports teams and the athletes who lettered. The coaches were also acknowledged as well as others who were involved with the sports programs. Members of the Waterville Shockers Booster Club were also recognized for their continued support of all Shocker sports.

Also honored at the event were the scholar athletes who played at least one sport and maintained a 3.5 grade-point average or higher. Those students are Cithlali Chavez, Alexa Garcia, Elizabeth Katovich, Jack Katovich, Tristen Marden, Ian Minatani, Ali Mires, Meredith Mittelstaedt, Mateus Mullen, Sarah Mullen, Braydon Murison, Codee Reid, Abbi Smith, Bailey Viebrock, Brooke Willms and Harlie Zones.

Codee Reid, a sophomore, was named female athlete of the year and Tristen Marden, a senior, was named male athlete of the year.

Kieth Finkbeiner was named coach of the year and the girls basketball team was named the team of the year.

Central Washington 2B League recognition went to three seniors who had a cumulative 3.5 grade-point average or higher over the past four years and lettered in at least one sport. Those athletes are Cithlali Chavez, David MacDonald and Ali Mires.