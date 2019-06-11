Swimming pool will open June 17

The Waterville swimming pool fills with water in preparation for the season opening June 17. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Town crews have been busy getting the Waterville swimming pool ready for the season. The bottom has been cleaned, repairs have been made and the pool is now filled with water. Crews are working on getting the chemicals adjusted for opening day, which is June 17.

Two swim sessions will be offered per weekday: one from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. and one from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Weekday swims are broken up into open swim (1:30 to 5:30 p.m.), parent/tot and lap swim (5:30 to 7 p.m.) and night swim (7 to 9 p.m.)

On Saturdays and Sundays there will be an open swim from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. and a night swim from 8 to 10 p.m.

Water aerobics will be held from 7 to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Other pool programs will include swim lessons, with sessions running July 8-12 and July 15-19. The lessons are free to Waterville kids courtesy of the Waterville Lions Club. Preregistration is required and can be made at town hall.

Swim team will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those interested in taking part in swim team should contact Owen Drew at odrew54@gmail.com or coach Samantha Fletcher at 670-0313.

The pool will be open through Aug. 18.

Brochures with complete information on admission and season pass prices are available at town hall.