Trivia night at Pybus

WENATCHEE — It’s time to show off your nerdy side at trivia night hosted by Wenatchee Public Library staff from 7 to 9:30 p.m. June 28 at Pybus Market.

Teams of two to eight players will complete for top prizes in an evening of challenging trivia. The competition is open to teens and adults. There is no cost to participate.

Snacks will be provided.

For more information, visit NCRL.org/Wenatchee.