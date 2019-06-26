Trivia night at PybusPosted by Empire Press on Jun 25, 2019 in All Content, Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Trivia night at Pybus
WENATCHEE — It’s time to show off your nerdy side at trivia night hosted by Wenatchee Public Library staff from 7 to 9:30 p.m. June 28 at Pybus Market.
Teams of two to eight players will complete for top prizes in an evening of challenging trivia. The competition is open to teens and adults. There is no cost to participate.
Snacks will be provided.
For more information, visit NCRL.org/Wenatchee.