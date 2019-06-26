Waste Management collection on Fourth of JulyPosted by Empire Press on Jun 25, 2019 in Agriculture & Business, All Content, Communities, Holidays, News, Special | Comments Off on Waste Management collection on Fourth of July
NCW — Waste Management of Greater Wenatchee reminds its customers in Chelan and Douglas counties that it will run regular collection routes on Thursday’s Fourth of July holiday.
The Wenatchee Transfer Station, 1421 S. Wenatchee Ave., will also be open to the public with regular hours on the holiday.
For more information, visit wmnorthwest.com and select your service area from the dropdown menu.