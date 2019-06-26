Waterville mayor candidate forum on June 28 Posted by Communities, Elections, Government, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Waterville mayor candidate forum on June 28 Posted by Empire Press on Jun 25, 2019 in All Content

WATERVILLE — The public is invited to attend a forum for the four candidates seeking to be the next mayor of Waterville. The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 28 in Pioneer Park.

The moderated forum will provide an opportunity to learn about each candidate and their platform. The candidates are Charles “Chuck” Driver, Jesse Daniel “JD” Greening, Loyd C. Smith and Jill Daling Thompson. The candidates will introduce themselves and respond to a series of prepared questions. The candidates will also take questions from community members at the event. A sign-up sheet will be available prior to the forum for anyone to submit a limited number of questions on a first-come, first-served basis.

The forum is a grassroots effort among local citizens.

The four candidates will appear on the primary ballot Aug. 6 and the top two will advance to the general election ballot for Nov. 5. The race is nonpartisan and is for a four-year term. Primary ballots will be sent out in mid-July.

The winner on Nov. 5 will replace Waterville Mayor Royal DeVaney, who chose not to run for re-election. DeVaney has been mayor since 1991.

Those attending the forum should bring their own lawn chairs. For more information, call 745-8981.