Wells House tours during First Friday Posted by Communities, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Wells House tours during First Friday Posted by Empire Press on Jun 4, 2019 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center will host an open house at the historic Wells House from 5 to 7 p.m. during First Friday on June 7.

The Wells House is located off of Ninth Street at the end of Nelson on the Wenatchee Valley College campus.

Tours of the restored old home will be given on the first and second floors with insider information about its history, facts about its college days and details uncovered during the renovation.

Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, visit wenatcheevalleymuseum.org.