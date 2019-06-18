Mires take first Yard of the Month

Marvel and Dave Mires in their low maintenance yard on June 8. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

Dave and Marvel Mires have been awarded the first Yard of the Month designation of the year.

The Mires have a small yard around their 3rd Street home. They have transformed the yard into a rock garden with attractive trees, bushes and perennial plants. The centerpiece of the garden is a pond and fountains, and an attractive wooden bridge that crosses the pond.

The Mires further decorate their yard with potted plants, some of them planted with colorful annual flowers and others with a few vegetables that they like to grow.

The couple built their home about 10 years ago, and they have gradually worked on the yard since that time. It was mostly completed about four years ago, though they still have a pathway they plan to put in, and they plan to put a fence around the pond.

The garden is lined with plastic underneath, so no weeding is necessary.

Marvel Mires said that the low maintenance nature of the yard is very nice now that they are both in their 80s.

Another advantage of the style of the yard is that it keeps their water bill low. Usually they keep their usage to below the base rate cutoff point.

The Mires enjoy sitting on a patio in the yard.

“It’s not fancy, but it’s what we want,” Mires said of the yard.

Yard of the month awards will be given through September. Nominations can be made at town hall.