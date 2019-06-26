Youth Sports provides opportunities

Waterville Youth Sports’ three baseball teams pose for a photo this spring. (Provided photo/Darrin Nelson)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

For the past few years, Waterville Youth Sports (WYS) has been providing year-around athletic opportunities for elementary-age children.

The group just finished up its spring baseball season, in which three teams participated in Eastmont Youth Baseball. A kindergarten-first grade team played T-ball, a second grade team played with a pitching machine, and a third and fourth grade team played live pitch baseball.

A 10 and 11-year-old girls’ team coached by Mondo Davila and Megan Erni of Waterville-Orondo Soccer Club played a season of spring soccer with the Greater Wenatchee Soccer Club. Practices were in Waterville and the girls traveled down to Wenatchee to compete against other area teams. The girls will play again in the fall. If WYS receives enough interest from boys, they may set up a team too.

During the winter, four Waterville teams played basketball with Eastmont Parks and Recreation. They included a girls and a boys team for third and fourth grade, and a girls and boys team for fifth and sixth grade. Each team had a local sponsor. Teams for the same age groups will play again this winter.

Darrin Nelson, an organizer for Waterville Youth Sports, said that it has been good for the kids to compete with those from bigger schools.

“Our kids are competing and they’re competing very well,” he said.

This fall the group will have a tackle football team for 8 and 9-year-old boys. Some 10-year-olds will also be accepted on the team depending on size and skill level. The team will be part of North Central Washington Youth Football and will receive their jerseys and helmets through the league. Participants will just need to pay a $90 fee and purchase cleats. Practices will begin in August.

There is also a possibility of setting up a junior team of 11-12 year-olds if 13 players express interest.

Some people have a lot of fear of the danger of football, but Nelson said that when players learn proper technique at an early age, they keep safer. WYS will be hosting a youth football camp on July 26-27. The group will be holding a skills day on July 26, and on July 27 the Schoolhouse Rugby Club will provide a tackling clinic.

The fourth annual Thin Air 5k Run, organized by Waterville Youth Sports, will be held July 13. This year the group added a one-mile run for kids. Everyone is welcome to volunteer or to join the race. All proceeds go to Waterville Youth Sports.

Main organizers for Waterville Youth Sports include Nelson, Josh Barnes, Abby O’Brien and Kim Gormley.

Many local businesses have been generous about sponsoring teams, and Nelson said that the group is thankful for that. The group is also working on broadening sponsorship from outside of town.

The group does not currently have 501(c)3 nonprofit status, but they are exploring the option of piggybacking on to a local group that does have the status.

For more information about Waterville Youth Sports or to express interest in a particular sport, go to the organization’s Facebook page.