Actress presents a story hour for adults
Posted by Empire Press on Jul 9, 2019

WATERVILLE — The North Central Region Library will present “The Bedquilt,” as part of its summer program series, on July 17 at the Waterville Library.

“The Bedquilt,” by Dorothy Canfield Fisher, centers on old Aunt Mehetable who is taken for granted by her New England family — until she conceives a quilt “beyond which no pattern could go.” A suspenseful tale from 1906 achingly reveals Mehetabel’s journey to self respect, universal admiration, and the realization of her ideal.

The program, beginning at 6 p.m., is presented by actress Michele LaRue as part of her “Tales Well Told, a Story Hour for Grown Ups.”

For further information, visit ncrl.org/blog/a-story-time-for-adults.