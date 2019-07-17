Burke Museum brings exhibit to the library Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Burke Museum brings exhibit to the library Posted by Empire Press on Jul 17, 2019 in All Content

WATERVILLE — The Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture in Seattle will bring a traveling program on prehistoric life and geology to the Waterville Library at 10 a.m. July 23.

The program provides an opportunity to examine real fossils, rocks and minerals, as well as cast replicas of dinosaurs and other prehistoric animals and plants. Participants can also unearth fossils in fossil-dig pits, and learn about the work of paleontologists and geologists.

The program is appropriate for all ages.

For more information, call the library at 745-8354 or email waterville@ncrl.org.