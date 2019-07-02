Columbia River still closed for salmon fishing Posted by Communities, News, Recreation | Comments Off on Columbia River still closed for salmon fishing Posted by Empire Press on Jul 2, 2019 in All Content

NCW — The Columbia River remains closed for salmon fishing due to poor return numbers.

The Columbia River continues to be closed for summer Chinook and sockeye salmon fishing, according to a state Department of Fish and Wildlife news release. Areas on the Columbia River above Priest Rapids Dam are typically open for salmon fishing around July 1.

Chinook and sockeye returns, though, are expected to be poor this year and so the agency has closed the river for recreational fishing, according to the news release.

It is the first time in almost 10 years that both recreational and commercial fishing have been closed on the Columbia River for those two species. The returns are poor due to warm ocean conditions in 2014 to 2015, according to fish and wildlife. A blob of warm water sat off the coast of Washington and Oregon, affecting fish populations.

Returns should make a comeback in the following years, Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind said in an interview with The Wenatchee World. The return numbers are cyclical.

— From The Wenatchee World