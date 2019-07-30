Community shred day planned in September

EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County Solid Waste will host a community shredding event Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 19 McElmurry Lane in East Wenatchee.

Local residents are encouraged to bring all their papers and documents to be destroyed. Acceptable items include white and colored paper, envelopes, unwanted mail, insurance policies, sticky notes, tax records, cancelled checks, payroll records and other legal documents.

Items not accepted include newspapers, glass and plastic products, 3-ring binders, cardboard, napkins, cups, paper plates or trash.

For more information, call Douglas County Solid Waste at 886-0899 or visit www.douglascountywa.net.