Death Notices for the issue of Aug. 1, 2019

John Wayne Cornehl

John Wayne Cornehl, 82, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, July 19, 2019. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Betty Jean Graybill

Betty Jean Graybill, 91, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, July 19, 2019. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Richard Albert Gronlund

Richard Albert Gronlund, 70, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Sanford Charles Klavano

Sanford Charles Klavano, 75, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, July 20, 2019. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Evelina P. Kobzar

Evelina P. Kobzar, 27, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Luanna Lacei

Luanna Lacei, 61, of Spokane and formerly of Orondo, died Saturday, July 20, 2019. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Cheryll L. McDonough

Cheryll L. McDonough, 71, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, July 22, 2019. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Darlene Kay Rosenberger

Darlene Kay Rosenberger, 72, of Waterville, died Saturday, July 20, 2019. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Kaycie Tuttle

Kaycie Tuttle, 35, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Gene LeRoy White

Gene LeRoy White, 73, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.