Death Notices for the issue of Aug. 1, 2019Posted by Empire Press on Jul 30, 2019 in All Content, Death Notices | Comments Off on Death Notices for the issue of Aug. 1, 2019
John Wayne Cornehl
John Wayne Cornehl, 82, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, July 19, 2019. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Betty Jean Graybill
Betty Jean Graybill, 91, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, July 19, 2019. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Richard Albert Gronlund
Richard Albert Gronlund, 70, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Sanford Charles Klavano
Sanford Charles Klavano, 75, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, July 20, 2019. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Evelina P. Kobzar
Evelina P. Kobzar, 27, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Luanna Lacei
Luanna Lacei, 61, of Spokane and formerly of Orondo, died Saturday, July 20, 2019. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Cheryll L. McDonough
Cheryll L. McDonough, 71, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, July 22, 2019. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Darlene Kay Rosenberger
Darlene Kay Rosenberger, 72, of Waterville, died Saturday, July 20, 2019. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Kaycie Tuttle
Kaycie Tuttle, 35, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Gene LeRoy White
Gene LeRoy White, 73, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.