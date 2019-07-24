Death Notices for the issue of July 25, 2019 Posted by Death Notices | Comments Off on Death Notices for the issue of July 25, 2019 Posted by Empire Press on Jul 24, 2019 in All Content

Robert John Busch

Robert John Busch, 86, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, July 12, 2019. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Edward ‘John’ Gjesdal

Edward “John” Gjesdal, 99, of East Wenatchee and formerly of Packwood, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Richard E. Hulsey

Richard E. Hulsey, 73, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Arrangements by Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy.

David Ray Marshall

David Ray Marshall, 45, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, July 8, 2019. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Carol Dean Peters

Carol Dean Peters, 91, of Brewster and formerly of Manson, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Arrangements by Barnes Chapel, Brewster, and Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Ronald Jason Ripper

Ronald Jason Ripper, 45, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, July 7, 2019. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Maria Helen Tapia

Maria Helen Tapia, 62, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, July 4, 2019. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Sebastiana Sanchez Valdez

Sebastiana Sanchez Valdez, 75, of Bridgeport, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Arrangements by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.

Wenseslado Silva Vanegas

Wenseslado Silva Vanegas, 59, of Bridgeport, died Monday, July 8, 2019. Arrangements by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.