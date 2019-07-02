Death notices for the issue of July 4, 2019Posted by Empire Press on Jul 2, 2019 in All Content, Death Notices | Comments Off on Death notices for the issue of July 4, 2019
Elizabeth ‘Juanita’ Herrick
Elizabeth “Juanita” Herrick, 88 of Waterville, died Friday, June 21, 2019. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Bryan S. McFarland
Bryan S. McFarland, 31, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, June 24, 2019. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Jaylin Mendoza-Luna
Jaylin Mendoza-Luna, 2 days, of Bridgeport, died Monday, June 24, 2019. Arrangements by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.