Douglas County PUD Commission meeting report

Douglas County PUD Commissioners Ronald E. Skagen, Molly Simpson and Aaron J. Viebrock executed the following actions during the June 24 commission meeting held at the district’s East Wenatchee office:

Heard the bid opening results from bid document 19-05-D, supply and deliver Western Red Cedar Poles.

Awarded Treasurer John Bergstrom with his 20-year service award.

Authorized the surplus and salvage of distribution transformers and regulators to Transformer Technologies. These items are no longer in use, have exceeded their life expectancy and are no longer useful to district operations.

Affirmed change order No 1 to contract 19-03-D, East Wenatchee facilities roof membrane replacement. It is necessary to remove the existing roof membrane and install coverboard to insulation. This change order brings the total not to exceed limit to $362,797.

Awarded contract 19-05-D, supply and deliver Western Red Cedar Poles to McFarland Cascade Holdings, Inc. the lowest responsive bidder.

Approved change order No. 2 to contract 18-20-W, East and West embankment field exploration at the Wells Hydroelectric Project. Additional exploration was requested by FERC and the Board of Consultants. This change increases the not-to-exceed cost $74,295.

Affirmed change order No 2 to contract 18-29-W, construct Conklin Landing RV park. Changes include additional irrigation, hydroseed grass rather than drill seeding and a large oak tree. This change order increases the not to exceed cost $1,112.

Awarded contract 19-15-W, low resistance grounding equipment for the Wells Hydroelectric Project to Platt Electric Co. the lowest responsive bidder.

Approved change order No. 4 to task orders No. 4, 6 and 7 for contract administration, resident engineering and construction management, and factory shop inspection and reporting for the fourth unit under the master consulting services agreement with Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.

Authorized a hydraulic information sharing agreement between Bonneville Power Administration, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Reclamation, Chelan County PUD, Grant County PUD and Douglas County PUD. This agreement will provide district access to BPA’s hydraulic data including all of the critical datasets needed to optimally operate the energy accounting system.

Approved a professional service agreement with the Warren Group LLC for lobbying and rule making activities. This agreement will not exceed $48,000 and will conclude June 30, 2020.

Heard a report on the Douglas County Community Network. The network currently has 4,912 end users.

The next meeting of the commission is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 8 at the district’s East Wenatchee office.