Douglas County PUD Commission meeting report
Posted by Empire Press on Jul 24, 2019

Douglas County PUD Commissioners Ronald E. Skagen, Molly Simpson and Aaron J. Viebrock executed the following actions during the July 22 commission meeting held at the district’s East Wenatchee office:

Awarded contract 19-22-D, supply and deliver two 230 kV breakers for Rapids Switchyard to General Pacific, Inc. the lowest responsive bidder.

Authorized approving the facility use agreement with the Kalispel Tribe of Indians. Necessary to provide access to district hatchery and trapping facilities for collection of surplus hatchery returns.

Approved a professional service agreement with Schnabel Engineering for the eleventh independent consultant’s safety inspection report. A license requirement to identify any actual or potential deficiencies in the condition of the project, quality or adequacy of project maintenance, surveillance, or methods of operation that might endanger public safety. This contract will not exceed $251,000 and will conclude April 30, 2020.

Amended the interlocal agreement with Central Washington Public Utilities to allow members to individually negotiate contract terms with the IBEW.

Heard a report on the Douglas County Community Network. The network currently has 4,979 end users.

The next meeting of the commission is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at the district’s East Wenatchee office.