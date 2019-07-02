Douglas County Sheriff’s ReportPosted by Empire Press on Jul 2, 2019 in All Content, Communities, Correspondents, Karen Larsen, News, Sheriff's Report | Comments Off on Douglas County Sheriff’s Report
June 19
Orondo, theft: 10 block of Munro Drive, a delivered package was stolen. There are no leads.
June 24
Waterville, fraud/forgery: a man was approached by someone claiming to represent a mobile advertising business. The man was offered a monthly salary of $2,000 to advertise. He was then sent a check for $1,500 and asked to cash it and turn it into gift cards. He purchased the gift cards and sent them to the address given him. Later he was notified by his bank that the check was fraudulent.