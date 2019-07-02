Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

June 19

Orondo, theft: 10 block of Munro Drive, a delivered package was stolen. There are no leads.

June 24

Waterville, fraud/forgery: a man was approached by someone claiming to represent a mobile advertising business. The man was offered a monthly salary of $2,000 to advertise. He was then sent a check for $1,500 and asked to cash it and turn it into gift cards. He purchased the gift cards and sent them to the address given him. Later he was notified by his bank that the check was fraudulent.