Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

June 28

Waterville, no injury accident: 100 block of W. Locust Street, a teenager on a bike ran into the front of a UPS truck as it was pulling out of an alley. There were no injuries.

July 1

Rock Island, suspicious: BJs Rock Island, a deputy located a vehicle displaying incorrect license plates. He contacted the owner of the vehicle who said he had just purchased it. Investigation revealed that the person who had sold the vehicle had inadvertently put the wrong plates on it. There were no charges.

Orondo, harass threat: 400 block of W. Marine View Drive, there was an argument among members of a homeowners association. The complainant was advised on how to obtain a civil court order against his neighbor.

Waterville, theft: 500 block of N. Jackson Street, a person reported a lost key fob that he suspected could have been stolen.

Waterville, drugs: 300 block of E. 2nd Street, Douglas County deputies were contacted by a subject wanting to provide information about drugs being sold in the Waterville area. As a result of the information, deputies obtained a search warrant for a residence. They served the search warrant and identified the subject responsible for possessing and selling the drugs as Anthony Dean Long, 53, of Waterville. Deputies located over 20 grams of suspected methamphetamines and other materials commonly used for the sale and use of methamphetamines. Long was arrested and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on charges of possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance.